County Exec declares ‘Summer of Siri’ at Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney delivered a signed proclamation to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo declaring the summer of 2017 the “Summer of Siri” in honor of Asian elephant Siri’s 50th birthday this summer.

The proclamation acknowledges Siri’s role in the renovation and continuing improvements to the zoo over the years and its ongoing involvement in Asian elephant conservation, and encourages CNY residents to help the zoo celebrate her milestone birthday with visits and support this summer.

“Siri has been important to this community for so long that I think it’s very fitting to celebrate her 50th summer in a big way,” Mahoney said. “I hope everyone will come to the zoo this summer to celebrate the Summer of Siri.”

Friends of the Zoo President Janet Agostini announced the launch of a zoo fund-raiser, Pennies for Pachyderms, to benefit a cause close to Siri — Asian elephant conservation in the wild.

Agostini said the zoo will be collecting pennies in an elephant “piggy bank” in the lobby with the goal of raising $2,000. If the zoo reaches that goal, Friends of the Zoo have agreed to match it, Agostini said.

“We would love to be able to donate $4,000 to elephant conservation in Siri’s “We would love to be able to donate $4,000 to elephant conservation in Siri’s name for her 50th,” Agostini said.

Agostini made the first donation of pennies, depositing $100 from the Friends of the Zoo in Siri’s bank.

Zoo Director Ted Fox said the zoo will officially celebrate Siri’s birthday on August 19 at its annual Asian Elephant Extravaganza, with other elephant activities leading up to the event. He said Siri’s affinity for people and her many fans have resulted in great community support for the zoo’s Asian elephant program.

“The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is one of only 233 zoos in the nation accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and we are an important participant in the AZA’s Species Survival Plan for Asian elephants,” Fox said. “Siri has been a presence at the zoo for 45 years and the face of our Asian elephant program for two generations. It’s not overstating to say that we owe our success to her.”

The zoo now maintains a five-acre Asian Elephant Preserve with 50,000-gallon state-of-the-art pool that mimics a natural watering hole environment for its herd of seven elephants, including a three-generation family group.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

