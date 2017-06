Rachel Murray graduates from the University of Findlay

Rachel Murray of Truxton has graduated from the University of Findlay. Murray received the following: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Biology.

Murray was invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. More than 1100 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2016 – 2017.

