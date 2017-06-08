Army National Guard Pvt. Jill Davidson from Bridgeport begins military career

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York, announces the recent service accomplishment of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their initial commitment to serve community, state and nation.

The newest Citizen Soldiers to complete Army basic combat training and advanced individual training were welcomed to their units during a New York Army National Guard battle handoff ceremony May 21, 2017.

Pvt. Jill Davidson from Bridgeport, NY, was formally welcomed into the 10th Mountain Division Mobile Command Post Operational Detachment during a transition ceremony at the Auburn Armory in Auburn.

The ceremony marks their completion of the National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program, a preparatory training program that provides new recruits with training, lessons and skills to excel at their initial military training.

The Soldiers will now embark on their traditional National Guard service to state and nation as part-time Citizen Soldiers.

“The handoff ceremony marks the introduction of our new Soldiers to their unit and receiving new shoulder insignia, highlighting the start of their military service here in New York to serve state and nation,” German said. “I congratulate these Soldiers for their initial accomplishments in training as their first milestone of a career as a Citizen Soldier.”

“Every Soldier or Airman in every unit across our state plays an important role in defending our homeland and serving our nation. We welcome these newest Citizen Soldiers as part of our New York National Guard family.”

The New York Army National Guard welcomed 111 new Soldiers to their units during the May 21 ceremonies around the state.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

