Local students graduate from Clarkson University The following students graduated from Clarkson University May 13: Christal O'Hern of Canastota received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor.

Wilson Cortes of Canastota received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in chemical engineering, chemistry minor.

Morgan Finnerty of Cazenovia received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering, biomedical engineering minor, chemistry minor.

Annika Christensen of Cazenovia received a bachelor of science degree in engineering and management, project management minor.

Emily Gibbons of Chittenango received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in engineering and management, project management minor.

Trevor Chase of Manlius received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

Ryan DaRin of Manlius received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.

Jack Harlander of Manlius received a bachelor of science degree in engineering and management.

Bradley Stauffer of Manlius received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor.

Mason Gamble of New Woodstock received a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering, mathematics minor, sustain energy sys eng minor.

Sean Herman of Truxton received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, aeronautical engineering.

Riggs Langdon of Solvay received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in biology.

Lukas Reynolds of Earlville received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in mathematics, philosophy minor.

