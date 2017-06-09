WAMC helps those in need and the environment in 19-hour fund drive

WAMC Northeast Public Radio’s (WRUN, 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica) June Fund Drive mobilized more than 2,500 listeners to support the station, help provide hygiene products to those in need, and acquire carbon certificates to limit carbon emissions in the environment.

WAMC began the fund drive with a Locked Box containing more than $500,000 in donations and ended the June 2017 Fund Drive on 6/6/17, reaching the $1 million goal in just 19 hours.

This is second only to the February 2017 Fund Drive, when WAMC reached the goal in 11 hours. The drive also generated awareness about the need for personal hygiene products, which are usually not available in food pantries, and the significance of limiting carbon emissions.

“We are so grateful for the support we had in this Fund Drive,” said Dr. Alan Chartock, WAMC’s President and CEO. “One of my favorite stories from the February one-day Fund Drive was when another station called us to ask for our help. They wanted us to share our scripts, but I told them we have no scripts! I think we have been so successful because listeners speak to us and we have a conversation with them. When people like James and Kim Taylor, Natalie Merchant, and so many others lend what they can, it is always a community event. We have nothing but gratitude for all those people who put money into the Locked Box and into the actual Fund Drive, but my head is still reeling that it was this quick. We thank and love all of our listeners.”

Joe Donahue, WAMC’s Vice President of News and Programming said, “In a political climate that seems to be veering toward ‘going it alone,’ our listeners and supporters have once again shown the importance of coming together as a community. People helping others! Besides supporting the radio station and ensuring a strong future, we also partnered with the Food Pantries for the Capital District and the Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation to help those in need with personal care items. In addition, we worked with the Adirondack Council to help keep carbon from going into the air. The listeners, once again, showed the strength of community, caring and compassion.”

A complete list of supporters is available at wamc.org. Anyone interested in learning more about the Fund Drive or to get involved should contact Colleen O’Connell, Fund Drive Manager at 465-5233×189.

WAMC Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC’s listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

WAMC-FM 90.3 FM, Albany; WAMC, 1400 AM, Albany; WAMK 90.9 FM, Kingston; WOSR, 91.7 FM, Middletown; WCEL, 91.9 FM, Plattsburgh; WCAN, 93.3 FM, Canajoharie; WANC, 103.9 FM, Ticonderoga; WRUN, 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica; WAMQ 105.1 FM, Great Barrington, MA; WWES 88.9 FM, Mt. Kisco; WANZ 90.1 FM, Stamford; WANR 88.5 FM, Brewster; 103.9 FM, Beacon; 97.3 FM, Cooperstown; 106.3 FM Dover Plains; 96.5 FM, Ellenville; 102.1 FM, Highland; 97.1 FM, Hudson; 88.7 FM Lake Placid; 106.3 FM, Middletown; 90.9 FM, Milford, PA; 107.7 FM, Newburgh; 90.1 FM Oneonta; 99.3 FM Oneonta; 95.9 FM Peekskill; 93.1 FM, Rensselaer-Troy; 92.9 FM Scotia, NY, 107.1 FM, Warwick, NY, and online at www.wamc.org, www.facebook.com/wamcradio, and www.twitter.com/wamcradio.

