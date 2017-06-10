Lt. Col. Douglas S. Daeffler, a Waterloo resident, retires from New York Air National Guard after 33 years

New York Air National Guard Lt. Col. Douglas S. Daeffler, a Waterloo resident, has retired from the military after serving over 33 years of service during a retirement ceremony held on Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, May 8.

Daeffler, an Environmental, Health and Safety Coordinator with Advanced Atomization Technologies in Clyde, New York, was the Plans and Operations officer for the Joint Forces Headquarters, New York Air National Guard in Latham, New York.

A graduate of Waterloo High School, Daeffler entered the United States Coast Guard Academy where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 1979. He received his pilot wings in 1982. He has more than 2,700 flying hours in five different aircraft. He retires as a senior pilot.

He is the son of Waterloo residents Audrey & Roger Daeffler.

From 1979 until 1992, he served in the United States Coast Guard, Daeffler flew search and rescue missions throughout the Hawaiian Islands, the Great Lakes, and the Gulf Coast.

Daeffler enlisted the New York Air National Guard in 1996 serving as the Wing Plans and Logistics Officer while assigned to 174th Fighter Wing at Hancock Field in Syracuse. In 2000, he transferred to the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron where he served as an Air Liaison Officer. During his time with the 274th, Daeffler became the first unit member to deploy with the 5th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron as a Joint Terminal Attack Controller/Air Liaison Officer and Director of Operations in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.

In 2016, he transferred to the Joint Forces Headquarters in Latham where he served as the Plans and Operations Officer. While at the headquarters, Daeffler acted as the Deputy Commander – Air for the FEMA Region II Homeland Response Force assigned to the 42d Infantry Division Headquarters.

His military awards and decorations include the Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Coast Guard Unit Commendation with an oak leaf cluster, Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation with an oak leaf cluster, Combat Readiness Medal with an oak leaf cluster, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal with a silver oak leaf cluster, National Defense Service Medal with one star device, Coast Guard Artic Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal with two star devices, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Ribbon Short, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon Gold Border, Coast Guard Sea Service, Air Force Longevity Service with three oak leaf clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with one “M” Device with an hourglass, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with a star device, Air Training Ribbon, and the New York Humane Service To New York State Medal which was awarded to individuals of the New York State Organized Militia who distinguished themselves by sustained meritorious service in a humane operation as a result of a natural disaster, such as floods, snow storms, hurricanes, tornados, and acts of mercy.

He and his wife Joan have two sons Christopher and Michael.

