American Red Cross plans second annual disaster institute

Three-day training will draw nearly 200 volunteers from across Upstate NY

This weekend, nearly 200 volunteer disaster responders from across Upstate New York are attending the second annual American Red Cross Disaster Institute at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany.

The Upstate New York Disaster Institute is a joint operation of the Eastern New York and Western & Central New York regions of the American Red Cross. Together, these regions have developed a three-day series of training sessions, simulations and exercises designed to prepare Red Cross workers to perform a variety of critical disaster response activities.

More than 30 different training courses will be offered from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 as part of the Disaster Institute. Training topics to be covered throughout the weekend include disaster logistics, shelter operations, government relations, public affairs and psychological first aid.

In addition to classroom training sessions, participants will have several opportunities for hands-on learning. Saturday’s training will feature a shelter simulation in which trainees will practice opening, operating, and closing a Red Cross emergency shelter. On Sunday, training will include driving lessons and a road test for individuals learning to operate Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles.

This unique training and team-building experience is made available to Red Cross volunteers across the state at no cost, thanks in large part to the support of local sponsors. This year’s Upstate New York Disaster Institute is sponsored by Visions Hotels.

