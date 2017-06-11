Faculty promotions and tenure awarded

The Herkimer County Community College Board of Trustees took action recently to recognize several faculty through promotion and tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2017.

Dr. Nicole McDaniels was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of biology. Dr. McDaniels was appointed to the faculty in 2011. She holds a B.S. from SUNY Buffalo and a Ph.D. from Syracuse University.

Blake Pitcher was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of digital graphics. He was appointed to the faculty in 2006 and holds an A.S. from Herkimer College and a B.S. and M.S. from SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Dr. Mark Polkosnik was promoted from associate professor to professor of paralegal. He was appointed to the faculty in 2006 and holds an A.B., M.Ed. and Ph.D. from the University of Georgia and a J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law.

Assistant Professor of STEM Jessica Kelly was granted tenure. She was appointed to the faculty in 2012 and holds a B.S. from William Smith College and an M.S. from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Assistant Professor of Mathematics Lindsey Taube was granted tenure. She was appointed to the faculty in 2007 and holds a B.A. from Nazareth College and an M.S. from Utica College.

Herkimer College President Cathleen C. McColgin said, “I’d like to congratulate the faculty members recognized this year through promotion in rank and tenure. We are fortunate to have such highly credentialed, experienced and dedicated individuals on our faculty.”

