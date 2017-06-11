 
2017 Oz Parade Winners

Specialty Awards

  • Judge’s Choice: Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
  • Best Presentation of Theme: Community Bank
  • Best Musical Presentation: Syracuse Elk’s Club Drumline
  • Crowd Pleaser: Downbeat Percussion
  • Most Creative: The Grand
  • Ozziest: Oneida Indian Nation

High Score Winners

  • Wee Bears Preschool
  • Upstate Independent Drum & Bugle Corp
  • Bolivar Road Elementary School
  • Central Square Middle School Marching Band
  • Penn Dixie band
  • Chittenango Rotary Club
  • Posh Paws
  • Canastota Community Band
  • Just Dance Studio
  • Chittenango Fire Department 1842 hand Pumper
  • Syracuse Scottish Pipe Band
  • Emerald City Pipe Band
  • Official Oz Characters
  • The Island Band
  • Flowerpot and Sleepyhead Munchkins
  • BolivarLanding Apartments
  • Arise at the Farm
