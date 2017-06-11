Griffo continues push to pass Charitable Gaming Act of 2017

Following Governor’s veto last year, legislation still needed to amend rules so charitable organizations and volunteer groups can raise funds by selling raffle tickets online and accept credit card payments

State Senator Joseph Griffo joined his colleagues from the Senate and the Assembly, as well as representatives from various charitable organizations, on Tuesday to highlight their ongoing push for passage of the Charitable Gaming Act of 2017.

The Charitable Gaming Act (S4329/A6095) would amend state law to allow non-profit charitable groups to sell raffle tickets over the Internet and to accept additional payment options for raffles and other fundraising activities.

“Many of the volunteer groups and charitable organizations throughout New York will not be able to continue doing good things for our community if our state gets in the way of their ability to raise funds through online raffle tickets,” said Senator Griffo, R-Rome. “If we are fortunate to have many people who are willing to give generously to these groups, then we in the Legislature and the Governor should do everything in our power to make it easier for these people to donate online on behalf of those in need.”

The bill was sponsored in the Senate after learning that outdated regulations limited the options by which organizations can accept payment for raffles, 50/50 prizes and other games of chance. Under existing rules, online sales and debit and credit card payments are prohibited.

This bill passed the Senate and Assembly in 2016, but the Governor vetoed it. In response, additional amendments are being prepared, Senator Griffo said.

The bill’s Senate sponsor, Senator Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, said: “Volunteer fire departments, veterans groups and other charitable organizations long relied on raffles as a way to support the services and programs they provide in the community. These changes will allow groups to promote and sell raffle tickets online in order to reach their fundraising goals and enhance their services.”

Jerry DeLuca, Executive Director & CEO of the NYS Association of Fire Chiefs said: “In an era when every fire department budget is stretched thin, this legislation will allow volunteer fire departments and many other organizations to raise additional funds in a very convenient manner. So many people no longer carry cash that it is important that we provide them with the opportunity to use credit and debit cards to assist community organizations.”

Steven Bulger, CEO/Executive Director of Kids Oneida, Utica said: “At Kids Oneida, we are able to provide innovative and effective supports to families in the Mohawk Valley through funding provided by New York State and the municipalities we serve. The proposed Charitable Gaming Act of 2017 will provide Kids Oneida with another avenue to raise funds to sustain our mission while supporting the vision of keeping families together.”

Scott H. Perra, president/CEO of the Mohawk Valley Health System said: “Updating the gaming rules for charitable organizations positively supports every charity in the state of New York. The current restrictions impact all of us – healthcare and service organizations, charities that support research and specialized services – all of us whose mission is to provide for our communities. The proposed change to the gaming rules will allow every charity to accept checks as well as credit and debit cards – thus moving New York State and our non-profits into the 21st century.”

