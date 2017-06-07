COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

On Wednesday June 7 at 6:30 p.m. the Morrisville Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Magic History Tour.” Village of Morrisville Historian Sue Greenhagen will present new places utilizing photos and more. Can you figure out where these houses are located? There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-684-9130.

On Thursday June 8 at 7 p.m. the Oneida Public Library will host a special presentation by entitled “The 19th-Century Upstate Response to Women’s Suffrage.” Dr. Roxanna Pisiak will utilized the writings of 19-century leaders to explain the woman suffrage movement, its struggles and more. This appearance is made possible by an Action Grant from Humanities New York. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-363-3050.

On Thursday June 8 at 1 p.m. the International Boxing Hall of Fame will kick off its induction weekend with the opening bell. Following the Opening Bell will be special ringside lectures at the museum. For more information, visit ibhof.com.

On Friday June 9 at 10 a.m. the International Boxing Hall of Fame will continue its induction weekend. Special ringside lectures, celebrity fist casting will take place during the day followed by a Friday Night Fiesta at the Rusty Rail Party House. For more information, visit ibhof.com.

On Friday June 9 at 7 p.m. the Smithfield Community Center will host a special presentation of “Union Bound” kicking off Civil War Weekend. Union Bound tells the story of Joseph Hoover, a soldier in the 121st Herkimer, and a fellow soldier as they escape from Florence Confederate Prison on September 21st, 1864 and make their way back to the Union lines 33 days later – with the help of slaves who were also running north. Pat Ennis, a descendant of Joseph Hoover, will tell the story of how her transcriptions of the diaries led to the making Union Bound. For a full schedule or more information please visit peteroborony.org or call 315-280-8828.

On Saturday June 10 at 7 a.m. the International Boxing Hall of Fame will continue its induction weekend. A golf tournament at Casolwood Golf Course, 5K fun run, ringside lectures, boxing autograph show and VIP Gala will all take place during the day followed by the Banquet of Champions at the Syracuse Oncenter Complex. For more information, visit ibhof.com.

On Saturday June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the hamlet of Peterboro will host their 25th annual Civil War Weekend. Come and see live military encampments by the 12th US Infantry Reenactment Regiment, programs, activities, demonstrations, a special Sunday Military Sermon, a candlelight tour, a town ball game, live music by the 77thRegimental Balladeers, the daily skirmish and so much more. Foods will be available from Deli on the Green, vendors and of course the famous Smithfield Fire Department Chicken Barbecue. Special displays from Civil War Round Tables, historical societies, period crafters and vendors will be on display throughout the event. Dreaming of Tibuctoo, a traveling exhibit from the John Brown Lives! Project in Lake Placid will open in Peterboro on Civil War Weekend. This exhibit will include a series of programs on John Brown, Gerrit Smith and the Secret Six! The 77th New York Regimental Balladeers will provide Civil War Music Saturday afternoon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12 and free for children under the age of 6. Five dollar adult admission tickets can be purchased in advance by sending a check or money order to: Civil War Weekend, PO Box 6, Peterboro, NY 13134. For a full schedule or more information please visit peteroborony.org or call 315-280-8828.

On Saturday June 10 at a time 7 p.m. the Smithfield Community Center will host a special concert from the 77th New York Regimental Balladeers entitled “Patriots All: Songbook 1861-1865. For the past 20 years the 77th New York Regimental Balladeers have dedicated their efforts to preserve the songs, history and spirit of the music from the antebellum and Civil War period. Admission to the concert is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 6-12. Advance discounted $5 are available through may. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 315-280-8828 or visit peterborony.org.

On Sunday June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the hamlet of Peterboro will host their 25th annual Civil War Weekend. Come and see live military encampments by the 12th US Infantry Reenactment Regiment, programs, activities, demonstrations, a special Sunday Military Sermon, a candlelight tour, music by “Merry Mischief,” a town ball game, the daily skirmish and so much more. Foods will be available from Deli on the Green, vendors and of course the famous Pancake breakfast at the Peterboro United Methodist Church. Special displays from Civil War Round Tables, historical societies, period crafters and vendors will be on display throughout the event. Dreaming of Tibuctoo, a traveling exhibit from the John Brown Lives! Project in Lake Placid will open in Peterboro on Civil War Weekend. This exhibit will include a series of programs on John Brown, Gerrit Smith and the Secret Six! Merry Mischief will present period music and fun Sunday Afternoon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12 and free for children under the age of 6. Five dollar adult admission tickets can be purchased in advance by sending a check or money order to: Civil War Weekend, PO Box 6, Peterboro, NY 13134. For a full schedule or more information please visit peteroborony.org or call 315-280-8828.

On Sunday June 11 at 10 a.m. the International Boxing Hall of Fame will conclude its induction weekend. A US Postal Service Tribute followed by the Parade of Champions and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. For more information, visit ibhof.com.

On Tuesday June 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information, visit mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Wednesday June 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a “coffee with friends.” Come and learn about volunteer opportunities at the museum while enjoying coffee and conversation. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Wednesday June 14 at 5:30 p.m. the Oneida History Center will host a special presentation on history of the Locust Lodge. Town of Brookfield Historian Elizabeth “Perk” Stalter will discuss the history of the lodge which was built in 1795 and was the summer home of New York Governor John Adams Dix and six generations of the Camenga family. There is no charge for this event, donations are welcome. For more information, call 315-735-3642 or visit oneidacountyhistory.org.

On Wednesday June 14 at 7 p.m. the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will host a special presentation on local hop houses at the Nelson Town Office. Preservation Architect Carl Stearns will present on local hop houses, their construction and history. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit facebook.com/ErievilleNelsonHeritageSociety/.

On Thursday June 15 at a time TBD the Friends of Lorenzo will host their annual Garden Gala at the Lorenzo State Historic Site. Guests are invited to come for an early celebration. Light hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served. In support of garden restoration efforts there will be a small silent auction and dinner raffle. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members. For more information, call 315-655-3200.

On Friday June 16 at 6:30 p.m. the Morrisville Public Library welcomes Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz who will present “Madison County During WWI.” In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the start of the “Great War” Urtz will present the stories of soldiers and nurses abroad as well as what people were doing on the Homefront. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-684-9130.

On Friday June 16 starting at 6 p.m. the Onondaga Historical Society will host a “Ghostwalk” at Oakwood Cemetery. Come and learn some of “Oakwood’s secrets” as costumed actors portray individuals from Onondaga County’s past. The ghosts will tell their stories in 12-15 minute vignettes. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for OCHA members. Tours leave at 6 pm, 6:15, 6:45, 7 and 7:15. To purchase tickets or For more information, visit cnyhistory.org.

On Saturday June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a “Bicentennial Bash!” Come and celebrate the bicentennial of the digging of the Erie Canal with all sorts of fun activities for the whole family. A fishing derby for kids aged 3-12, a “Make and Race” of model wooden boats, blacksmith demonstrations, special food and more. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday June 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Chittenango landing Canal Boat Museum will host a special workshop by David Salvetti entitled “Building a Shaving Horse.” Salvetti, of the Adirondack Folk School will explain how the shaving horse is the ideal “workbench” for traditional woodworking such as making handles, walking sticks, rustic furniture and more. This is a fun and easy project, yet abounding in usefulness. Use a shaving horse once and you will not want to be without one. All tools and materials necessary for the class will be provided. Tuition and materials are $170 for members of the Adirondack folk school and $190 for non-members. Ages 16 and up. To register or For more information, visit adirondackfolkschool.org/afs/index.php?m=Course&cid=1132.

On Saturday June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Chenango Canal Association will host guided tours of the towpath. Guided tours will start at 10 am, 11 am,12 p.m. and 1 pm. Along the trail walkers will learn about the canal and its importance to the local community. Attendees are encouraged to come at any time and visit the Cottage Museum across from Ye Olde Landmark Tavern before starting your tour. There is no charge for this event but donations are welcome. For more information, call 315-729-8323.

On Saturday June 17 at 11 am, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. the Oneida Community Mansion House will have special guided tours as part of Path Through History Weekend. Bring the whole family to explore the Mansion House inside and out. Experience a 19th century utopian community and try your hand at one of their favorite games…Croquet!!! For more information, visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Saturday June 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a “Boat Float.” Attendees are encouraged to bring a boat and paddle to travel along the Erie Canal to explore sunken shipwrecks and gather at 2 p.m. for a special aerial drone photo. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday June 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. the Onondaga Historical Society will host a “Ghostwalk” at Oakwood Cemetery. Come and learn some of “Oakwood’s secrets” as costumed actors portray individuals from Onondaga County’s past. The ghosts will tell their stories in 12-15 minute vignettes. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for OCHA members. Tours leave at 5:30 pm, 5:45, 6:00, 6:15, 6:30, 7 and 7:15. To purchase tickets or For more information, visit cnyhistory.org.

On Sunday June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host “Eurocar 2017.” Come and see classic and contemporary European motorcars and motorcycles manufactured pre-war. The event is sponsored by the MG Car Club of Central NY. Admission to the show is free. Beginning at 1 p.m. a free 20-minute guided tour (weather permitting) highlighting the history of Lorenzo’s formal garden will be offered. For tour information please visit lorenzony.org or call 315-655-3200, ext. 106. For more information about Eurocar please visit mgcarclub.com/cny.

On Sunday June 18 at 1 p.m. the Oneida Community Mansion House by will host a presentation by historian & author Tamar Carroll the coalition between gay men, AIDS activists and reproductive rights feminists in New York City during the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. Carroll will speak about how members of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP New York) and the Women’s Health Action Mobilization (WHAM!) joined together to fight for rights to sexual autonomy and universal health care. This discussion is supported by a Humanities New York Action Grant. Admission is $7 for adult non-members, $3 for student non-members and free for members. For more information call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Sunday June 18 at 2 p.m. Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse will host a special guided tour entitled “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.” Guide Sue Greenhagen will lead a tour of Section 24 which includes the Baum family. Please wear comfortable shoes. There is no charge for this event but donations are accepted. For more information, contact Sue Greenhagen at 315-684-3418.

On Tuesday June 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information, visit mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Friday June 23 at 6 p.m. the Cazenovia Public Library will host a special interview with Korean War Veteran Lieutenant Colonel Robert Clark. Clark received a Bronze Star for his service in Korea and will talk about experiences including photos from his time overseas. Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will conduct the interview as part of the continuing veterans interview program. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-366-2453.

On Friday June 23 starting at 6 p.m. the Onondaga Historical Society will host a “Ghostwalk” at Oakwood Cemetery. Come and learn some of “Oakwood’s secrets” as costumed actors portray individuals from Onondaga County’s past. The ghosts will tell their stories in 12-15 minute vignettes. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for OCHA members. Tours leave at 6 pm, 6:15, 6:45, 7 and 7:15. To purchase tickets or For more information, visit cnyhistory.org.

On Saturday June 24 starting at 5:30 p.m. the Onondaga Historical Society will host a “Ghostwalk” at Oakwood Cemetery. Come and learn some of “Oakwood’s secrets” as costumed actors portray individuals from Onondaga County’s past. The ghosts will tell their stories in 12-15 minute vignettes. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $12 for OCHA members. Tours leave at 5:30 pm, 5:45, 6:00, 6:15, 6:30, 7 and 7:15. To purchase tickets or For more information, visit cnyhistory.org.

On Saturday June 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Canastota Canal Town Museum is sponsoring a special Open House of the Nathan Roberts Home in Canastota. The 1820’s era home was home to Nathan Roberts, a canal engineer who developed the Lockport “Flight of Five” locks amongst many other canal surveying and engineering feats. During the tour attendees can view and ask questions about a painting of Roberts that was recently restored and will be on display for the first time. Items pertaining to the history of Canastota and the Erie Canal will be on display. Tickets to the event are $7.00 and can be purchased at Canastota Canal Town Museum, the Canastota Public Library or at the event.

On Tuesday June 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information, visit mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Tuesday June 27 at 6 p.m. the Canastota Public Library will host a special interview with Korean War Veteran Curtis Hammill. Hammill served in the Body Identification Unit of the US Army in Japan during the conflict and returned to work in local funeral homes before operating his own. Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will conduct the interview as part of the continuing veterans interview program. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-366-2453.

On Wednesday June 28 at 5:30 p.m. the Oneida History Center will host a special book signing of “Images of America, New Hartford.” Join the authors from the New Hartford Historical Society and the Oneida County History Center for the release of this new book.. The authors will discuss their collaboration and share the history of the people, places and events that shaped the community today. Light refreshments will be served. There is no charge for this event, donations are welcome. For more information, call 315-735-3642 or visit oneidacountyhistory.org.

On Saturday July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps 42nd annual Arts & Crafts Fair. Artisans and crafters come from all over to peddle their wares at this annual event, the primary fundraiser for CAVAC. Lots of great food and a raffle featuring an array of special prizes donated by local merchants. For more information, visit cavacambulance.org/crafts-fair.

On Sunday July 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps 42nd annual Arts & Crafts Fair. Artisans and crafters come from all over to peddle their wares at this annual event, the primary fundraiser for CAVAC. Lots of great food and a raffle featuring an array of special prizes donated by local merchants. For more information, visit cavacambulance.org/crafts-fair.

On Thursday July 6 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

From Monday July 10 through Friday July 14 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special day camp for young people aged 7 to 12. The camp will feature environmental, historical and archaeological activities in and around the Mansion House. For more information call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

From Monday July 10 through Friday July 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Clay Historical Association will host their annual history Camp at the Clay Historic Park. Attendees will learn about horses, stagecoach travel, automobiles, trains and airplanes. Fun daily activities and snacks will be provided. Registration is $25 per child. To register please contact the Town of Clay Park at 315-652-3800. For more information, call Joanna at 315-695-6392.

On Monday July 10 at 7 p.m. the Fabius Historical Society will host a special presentation by musician Dave Ruch at the Fabius Community Center. Ruch will present “Traditional & Historical Songs of New York.” There is no charge for this event. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Sandy Beglinger at 315-683-5878.

On Tuesday July 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information, visit mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Wednesday July 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a “coffee with friends.” Come and learn about volunteer opportunities at the museum while enjoying coffee and conversation. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Wednesday July 12 at 7 p.m. the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will host a special presentation on the Belmont Powder Mill at the Erieville Firehouse. Roger Cook of New Woodstock will present the talk on the powder mill and its explosive past. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit facebook.com/ErievilleNelsonHeritageSociety/.

On Thursday July 13 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday July 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the 41st annual Driving Competition. Come and enjoy a day of exceptional driving and fun. Admission is Free!!! For more information, visit lorenzodriving.com.

On Saturday July 15 at 1 p.m. Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Sunday July 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the 41st annual Driving Competition. Come and enjoy a day of exceptional driving and fun. Admission is free!!! For more information, visit lorenzodriving.com.

On Sunday July 1h at 2 p.m. Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse will host a special guided tour entitled “Doctors, Dentists and Quacks.” Guide Sue Greenhagen will lead a tour of some of the most prominent practitioners of medicine, at least most of them were, including both men and women. Please wear comfortable shoes. There is no charge for this event but donations are accepted. For more information, contact Sue Greenhagen at 315-684-3418.

From Monday July 17 through Friday July 21 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special day camp for young people aged 7 to 12. The camp will feature environmental, historical and archaeological activities in and around the Mansion House. For more information call 315-363-0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Tuesday July 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information, visit mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Wednesday July 19 at 7 p.m. the Pompey Historical Society will host a special presentation entitled “The Erie Canal and Woman Suffrage: from Boats to Votes” at the Pompey Town Hall. The presentation, by Pamela Vittorio, will look into how the Erie Canal impacted the women’s suffrage movement. There is no charge for this event. For more information, visit pompeyhistorical.org.

On Thursday July 20 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Saturday July 22 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host “Pig & Swig on the Canal. F Come and sample great craft beers, eat smoking barbecue and listen to great live music all for just $20 in advance or $25 at the door. There is only a limited number of tickets available so get them quick!!! All proceeds benefit the Sullivan Community Council and the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Tuesday July 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Madison County Historical Society will host a farmer’s market. The market will feature fresh local, seasonal produce, cheeses, dog treats, honey, maple products, soaps, wood fired breads, herbs wines, baked goods, salsas, jam, gelato, fresh squeezed lemonade, cinnamon nuts, kettle corn and more. For more information, visit mchs1900.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Tuesday July 25 at 6 p.m. the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host “Tuesday on the Towpath. Come and learn the history of the canal on this bike ride starting at the visit or’s center. Bike rentals available. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

On Thursday July 27 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum will host a blacksmithing demonstration. Watch and learn as blacksmiths utilize traditional tools to bend and create while teaches about his trade. The event is free with a paid admission to the site. For more information, call 315-687-3801.

