Gillibrand announce more than $17 million in DOT funding to upgrade airports throughout Upstate New York

USDOT Funding Will Be Used For Over 36 Infrastructure Projects At Airports Across Upstate New York

Funding Will Be Used For Renovations and Improvements to Operational Efficiency In The Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier, Central & Western New York, Rochester-Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and The North Country

U.S. Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $17,182,465 in federal funding for 36 critical infrastructure projects at local airports across Upstate New York. This funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. Specifically, the federal funding will be used for renovations and improvements to operational efficiency to airports in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier, Central & Western New York, Rochester Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and North Country.

“Making sure our airports are clear for takeoff is essential for the safety of air travelers and the smooth functioning of the local economy,” said Senator Schumer. “I am very pleased to announce that more than $17 million will go to modernize airports and to support New York State’s infrastructure. Making these critical upgrades will pave the way for supporting local economies and communities in Upstate New York. I will keep fighting to bring meaningful investment to modernize New York State’s airports which enhance overall quality and safety for the passengers and pilots that fly in and out of the state every day.”

“Investing in our airport infrastructure enables safer, more efficient service for the businesses and travelers who utilize it every day,” said Senator Gillibrand. “These funds are a major investment that will provide several airports across Upstate New York with the resources to renovate and upgrade their facilities. I will continue to push for resources that enhance efficiency and public safety at airports across New York.”

This funding is part of the Airport Improvement Program and is administered by DOT’s Federal Aviation Administration. AIP provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems. Funds obligated for the AIP are drawn from the Airport and Airway Trust fund, which is supported by user fees, fuel taxes, and other similar revenue sources.

Breakdown of funding is included below.

Capital Region

Recipient: County: Amount: County of Columbia Columbia $171,000.00 Albany County Airport Authority (Albany International Airport) Albany $899,595.00 Albany County Airport Authority (Albany International Airport) Albany $1,493,994.00 Albany County Airport Authority (Albany International Airport) Albany $90,000.00 County of Schenectady Schenectady $279,000.00 County of Saratoga Saratoga $277,281.00

Hudson Valley

Recipient: County: Amount: County of Orange Orange $360,000.00 County of Westchester Westchester $900,000.00 County of Westchester Westchester $765,000.00 County of Westchester Westchester $405,000.00 County of Westchester Westchester $607,500.00 County of Sullivan (Sullivan County International) Sullivan $68,940.00 County of Dutchess (Hudson Valley Regional) Dutchess $82,581.00 County of Westchester Westchester $405,000.00

Southern Tier

Recipient: County: Amount: County of Chemung (Elmira / Corning Regional) Chemung $63,000.00 Village of Endicott Broome $104,400.00 County of Broome (Greater Binghamton / Edwin A Link Field) Broome $587,761.00

Western New York

Recipient: County: Amount: City of Olean (Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport) Cattaraugus $405,000.00 Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (Niagara Falls International) Niagara $326,264.00 County of Chautauqua (Jamestown) Chautauqua $597,769.00 County of Chautauqua (Dunkirk) Chautauqua $360,000.00 County of Chautauqua (Jamestown) Chautauqua $218,500.00 County of Chautauqua (Dunkirk) Chautauqua $77,310.00

Central New York

Recipient: County: Amount: County of Oneida (Griffiss International) Oneida $256,581.00 Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (Syracuse Hancock International) Onondaga $1,260,000.00

Rochester – Finger Lakes

Recipient: County: Amount: Ontario County Industrial Development Agency (Canandaigua) Ontario $539,990.00 Ontario County Industrial Development Agency (Canandaigua) Ontario $1,125,000.00 Greater Rochester International Monroe $2,421,238.00

North Country

Recipient: County: Amount: Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority (Ogdensburg International) St. Lawrence $190,000.00 Town of Harrietstown (Adirondack Regional) Franklin $85,500.00 Town of Harrietstown (Adirondack Regional) Franklin $319,960.00 Town of Harrietstown (Adirondack Regional) Franklin $57,000.00 Town of Malone (Malone-Dufort) Franklin $355,680.00 Town of North Elba Essex $292,581.00 Village of Potsdam (Potsdam Municipal/ Damon Field) St. Lawrence $235,440.00 County of Clinton (Plattsburgh International) Clinton $498,600.00

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

