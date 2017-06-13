Two Brewerton men charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon

State Police in North Syracuse arrested Benjamin J. Adams, 30, and 44-year-old Matthew J. Hamacher, both of 5579 Oneida Drive, Brewerton, for second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Troopers responded to a suspicious boat near the shoreline of the Oneida River. An interview of all four occupants on the boat determined they were fishing in the area when two subjects started shooting at them with a pellet gun from a residence on Oneida Drive. One of the occupants of the boat, identified as Derek A. Robinson was struck in the face with a pellet. He suffered minor injuries and declined further medical treatment.

Adams and Hamacher are charged with shooting a pellet gun several times at the occupants in the boat because they believed the fishermen were too close to their boat that was docked near the shoreline. Adams and Hamacher were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Cicero Town Court July 18, 2017, at 5 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

