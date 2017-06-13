Bar-20 NSSF Rimfire Challenge Shoot June 18

Hello Everyone, Bar-20 Cowboy Action Shooters would like to invite you to participate in our first NSSF Rimfire Challenge Shoot June 18. This is at the Eatonbrook Rod and Gun Club, West Wilcox Road, West Eaton. Right now, the weather is looking good so come out and join us. There will be 3 stages set up 3

There will be three stages set up: three rifle, three pistol. Set up is Sunday morning June 18 starting between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Shooting starts at 10 a.m. with a safety meeting at approximately 9:55 a.m.

We encourage people to get there early and help set up. Also would like to remind shooters this is a cold range; this means your gun may only be handled in the designated safe area and at your own vehicle and must remain unloaded at all times. Registration is $10 for both rifle and pistol, $5 for just rifle or just pistol, 17 and under shoot for free with an adult (the adult does not have to shoot) and will be at a table at the berm.

Club will be available for bathroom facilities; we will not be doing any lunch so bring your own snack or water, soda. No alcohol of course. Pistol or rifle must be bagged unless at the line.

Even if you do not shoot, stop and see if you would be interested and don’t worry if you have never done it. Just come on down and we will help. We are a very shooter-friendly club.

Check out our website for more info at http://www.idpa.com/. We now are trying a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Bartwentysportsclub/. Bar-20 Cowboy Action Shooters thank you for your support.

Here is a link for a map to the club http://maps.yahoo.com/place/?lat=42.843940121971734&lon=-75.65503120422363&q=4900%20West%20Wilcox%20Rd%20Eaton%20Ny&bb=42.8689189936671%2C-75.69309711456299%2C42.81896125027637%2C-75.61696529388428&addr=4900%20W%20Wilcox%20Rd%2C%20Eaton%2C%20NY%2013334-3412

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

