LETTER: Civil War Weekend Committee thank supporters, volunteers

To the Editor:

The weather was kind to the 25th annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend this year, as were the sponsors: Town of Smithfield, A.W. Kincaid, Inc., Bear Paw Printing, Bill Magee, Catania Chiropractic, D&D Electric: Doug Menning, Deli on the Green, Deli on the Green Employees, Den Kelly Chevrolet Buick GMC, Dougherty Pharmacy, The Fort, John Froass & Son, Inc., Knox Chiropractic Care, P.C., MacKinnon Liquors Inc., Miss Kelly’s Café: A. Jeffrey, Nye Ford, Paul Oil, PC Tech: John & Jan Sebring, Scharman Propane, Sterling Silver: Norm Dann, Susie Q’s Café LLC, Valley Propane Gas Corp., and Walmart.

Many thanks to these supporters.

There could not be a Civil War encampment, hosted by the 12th U.S., without the loyal military and civilian reenactors who live in Peterboro for the weekend and provide a Living History experience for Hamilton, Madison, Morrisville-Eaton, and Stockbridge fifth-graders. Thank you to these dedicated historians who live and share their history full time.

There could not be a Civil War event in tiny Peterboro without the volunteers of all ages, from far and near, who work all year and during the event weekend. Some volunteers are first-timers, and some have worked many years. Thanks be to all the volunteers!

The authors, demonstrators, exhibitors, historical organizations, speakers, and vendors each add a dimension to the weekend. Thank you for the preparation and presentation time that each contributes!

And what would the event be without visitors of all ages who came from right next door, as well as from San Francisco, to commemorate local and national history. We look forward to seeing you again June 9 and 10, 2018.

Many thanks.

With great appreciation, the 25th annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend Committee, Peterboro

