Town of Boylston man found pinned beneath lawn tractor

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, at approximately 11 a.m., State Police responded to 7139 County Route 17 in the town of Boylston for a man that was trapped under a commercial lawn tractor.
The victim, identified as Robert E. Fallows, 78, of 7139 County Route 17, Boylston, was operating a John Deere zero-turn-style lawn tractor on the west shoulder of County Route 17 when he was found pinned and unresponsive underneath the tractor in a four-foot ditch.
Fallows was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation continues.
Leave a Reply