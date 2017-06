Newport Woman charged in stabbing incident inside residence

State Police arrested Jennifer L. Conklin, 33, of 7500 N. Main St., Newport, for second-degree assault, a class D felony.

Conklin is charged with stabbing a 27-year-old man inside her residence Saturday, June 10, 2017, after she witnessed a physical altercation between the victim and Conklin’s boyfriend.

Conklin was arraigned in Newport Town Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

