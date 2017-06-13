State Police investigate an accidental drowning near Delta Lake State Park

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, at approximately 6 p.m., State Police responded to a reported drowning on Delta Lake near 8794 State Route 46 in the town of Western, Oneida County.

The victim, identified as Maryellen Hall, 55, of Rome, was swimming in the Delta Reservoir with family members when she became distressed in the water. Family members attempted to assist her back to the boat but were unsuccessful. A passing boater was able to assist with getting Hall into the boat and began CPR.

Hall was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The investigation continues.

