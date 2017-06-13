The Arc annual spring concert celebrates peace, unity and understanding

The Arc of Madison Cortland and The Arc of Oneida Lewis invite the community to their annual spring concert and art show at the Kallet Civic Center in Oneida June 13, 2017, at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature performances by the SunShine Choir, Wind Dancers, Mighty Fortress and Stage Works and is free to all.

“Our performers are proud to sing and dance to music that will inspire peace, unity and understanding,” stated Bonnie VanDusen from The Arc of Madison Cortland.

There will be an Art Exhibit and the Senior Day Habilitation Program crafted the decorations for the event.

“This is a special evening, everyone has worked hard and our groups have developed amazing friendships throughout the years,” VanDusen said.

For more information about the concert, call 363-3389 ext. 1510.

