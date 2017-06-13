Children’s Center at Morrisville State College to hold ninth annual Race for ChildRUN

The Children’s Center at Morrisville State College will host its ninth annual Race for ChildRUN on Saturday, July 15, to benefit students.

Proceeds from the ChildRUN benefit the Sheila Johnson Child Care Scholarship, awarded to an MSC student who has a child enrolled at the Children’s Center. The event will feature a 5K (five-kilometer) run, as well as a one-mile fun run for younger children and their friends and family.

The race, part of the annual Route 20 Road Challenge Series, will start and finish at MSC’s Bailey Hall located on Route 20 in Morrisville. Race-day registration opens at 8 a.m., with the race beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is $20 for runners over age 18, $5 for participants between the ages of 11-18 and free for those 10 years of age or younger. A team registration for groups of six to eight runners can also be purchased for $100.

Awards for the top overall male and female finishers and top finishers in each age group will be presented directly following the race. Ribbons will also be presented to all participants 18 years of age and under.

For more information about the ChildRUN or enrollment options, please contact Jennifer Britton at 315.684.6400 or emailbrittojr@morrisville.edu.

The Children’s Center at Morrisville State College is a licensed and nationally accredited, not-for-profit Early Care and Learning Center offering quality care to children ages six weeks to 12 years. Children are provided a safe, comfortable space to learn, explore and grow. The Center is dedicated to promoting healthy eating and exercise as part of their daily routine while in care.

