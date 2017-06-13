Memphis, Tenn., man arrested for possessing hand gun, marijuana, cocaine

On June 10, 2017, at approximately 1:05 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90, in the Town of Dewitt for a speeding violation. The passenger of the vehicle Andrew N. Goldstein, age 26, of Memphis, Tenn., was found to be in possession of a Ruger Sr 22 caliber handgun, marijuana and cocaine. He was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Syracuse, where he was subsequently charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm; a Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor

Degree; a Class A Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Marihuana; a Violation.

Goldstein was arraigned before the Town of Dewitt Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of $2,500. Cash or bond. Goldstein is scheduled to reappear on June 15, 2017, at 4 p.m.

