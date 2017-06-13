Adorable adoptables need loving forever homes

Walter is a very playful and loves to chase his bouncy ball. He is great on a leash and would do well with older children as he is very jumpy and energetic. He’d be great for an active home. He can get very vocal when excited. He is dog selective and unsure about cats.

Batman is a 4 1/2-year-old male kitty who needs a forever home. This sweet boy would like his very own home to share with someone that will love and care for him.

Come and meet them soon.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

