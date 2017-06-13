«  
PAC 99 schedule week of June 11, 2017

 

Tuesday, June 13

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees Meeting of June 5
  • 9:53 a.m., 2:53 p.m. and 7:53 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of June 6:  Rotary Scholarship Recipients with Maggie Argentine
  • 10:39 a.m., 3:39 p.m. and 8:39 p.m.: Oneida Common Council Meeting of June 6

Wednesday, June 14

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board Meeting of June 7
  • 9:30a.m., 2:30p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Historic Insights at Morrisville Public Library:  “Magical Mystery Tour” with Sue Greenhagen, Morrisville Historian
  • 10:26 a.m., 3:26 p.m. and 8:26 p.m.: Oneidas Club Meeting of June 8: Oneidas Club Scholarship Recipients. 2017

Thursday, June 15

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Do you have Peace of Mind?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: OPL Speakers Series: 19th Century Upstate Response to Woman’s Suffrage
