Alumni Special Recognition Award – Gary M. DiGeorge

The Canastota Alumni Association has chosen Gary M. DiGeorge to receive the 2017 Special Recognition Award for his success as a restaurant business manager and for his continuous interest in the community.

Gary graduated from Canastota Central Schools in 1976 where he participated in baseball, basketball and bowling. During his school years, he worked part-time in the produce stand for the John DiGeorge Produce Company.

Following graduation, Gary continued to work at the produce stand until the late 1990s and also leased and operated the concession stand at the Little League Field for many years. Gary also began working at the Rusty Rail Party House in Canastota, performing various duties wherever he was needed.

This experience, his ability to be creative, plus his organizational skills accompanied with the understanding of the procedures needed to provide excellent banquet service, led him to be promoted to Business Manager by 1998.

In December of 2017, Gary will be celebrating 30 years as an employee of the Rusty Rail. His knowledge of the restaurant business has ensured the success of this establishment. Gary can be described as a “Jack-of- all-Trades.” His duties and talents are many, including acquiring bookings, proper dining room set-up, overseeing food preparation, working on the sound system and lighting when needed, as well as catering outside events.

He works diligently to provide the needs of his customers for their special occasions and takes pride in seeing his friends and customers satisfied. Gary spends time decorating the entire establishment at Christmas and other appropriate times. His managerial skills allow him to book two, three and sometimes four events in one day and include weddings, class and alumni reunions, dinner theatre performances, sports events, community and service club events and others too numerous to mention.

Gary takes pride in his work and strives to make all who book these events satisfied customers.

Gary has been a member of the Boxing Hall of Fame since its beginning. Gary’s dedication, interest and involvement in Section III athletics earned him the Section III CNY Athletics Award in the year 2008. He is also a member of the Canastota Rotary Club and received an award for participation and service in 2015. As a Lion’s Club member, he was also presented the Uplinger Award for service.

Anyone wishing to attend the banquet may make reservations by June 17 with Charlene Barres at (315) 264-2044 or by E-mail : Charbarres@aim.com. Tickets $25.

