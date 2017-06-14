Hayley Brown Earns Degree from the University of Vermont

Hayley Brown of Eaton graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics Nutrition & Food Sciences during commencement ceremonies on May 21, 2017, at the University of Vermont.

The university conferred degrees this year on an estimated 3,228 graduates, including 2,620 bachelor’s, 386 master’s,106 doctoral and 116 medical degree recipients. Among degree recipients are students from 40 states and 97 international students from 21 foreign countries. Approximately 1,116 graduates are from Vermont.

James Fallows, national correspondent for The Atlantic and one of the country’s leading journalists across more than three decades, delivered the address.

