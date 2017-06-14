Stirpe: Take steps to protect your health during Men’s Health Month

Across the world, advancements in science, research and health care have improved our quality of life. Every June, we celebrate National Men’s Health Month to bring awareness to the preventable health issues that all too frequently affect men in our community. With just a few steps, we can all enhance our physical and emotional health and well-being.

For diseases like cancer, early detection can mean all the difference. The second most common form of cancer in men is prostate cancer. Men over 50 should attend routine screenings, and if you’re at a high risk, you should discuss getting them earlier with your health care provider.

Another way to care for our bodies is a nutritious diet. This includes cutting back on saturated fat, which can be found in a lot of packaged and processed food. Here in New York, we’re lucky to have access to local healthy foods and produce. This state is home to plenty of farms that provide milk and dairy products, as well as an array of fruits, vegetables and lean meats that can meet your dietary needs. If you need some help getting started, look no further than the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, which offers season-by-season lists of fruit and vegetables that can help you decide the foods and meals that work best for you.

We’ve all been there, making excuse after excuse for why we can’t go to the gym or find time to exercise. But studies show that even light levels of exercise can help improve your health. By going on a brisk walk or a short jog through your neighborhood or on the many trails here in Central New York, you can start on the path toward a healthier and happier you. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercising weekly to help ensure that you’re your best you.[1] Exercise is a known stress reliever and has a positive impact on blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which can help prevent diabetes and heart disease.

Another step you can take is to get better, more restful sleep. By establishing a healthy bedtime routine that involves anywhere from seven to eight hours of sleep a night, you can positively impact your mood and appetite, as well as help lower your risk of heart disease. By following a bedtime ritual, you can help put your mind at ease and prepare for a night of restful sleep.

In June and every day, I encourage all of us to consider what we eat, to get moving more and to maintain a healthy sleep schedule. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about this or any other community matter, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 315-452-1115 or at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

