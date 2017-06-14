Hamilton Public Library news

Monday, June 19, from 6-7 pm – Ice-Cream Social and Summer Reading Program Kick-Off

Join us in the community room at the Hamilton Public Library for ice cream and to sign up for the Summer Reading Program! Learn about all the amazing events throughout June and July!

Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 am – Story Time

The library is a polling place for the Village election today, so we have made arrangements to hold our story time program in the community room of the Madison Lanes Apartments. As you enter the apartment complex, look for the entrance between buildings #2 & #3.

Rubberband helicopters, batik making, antigravity nebula bottles, the Supper Silly Bazillion Bubble Circus, Gravitational Bull Juggling and Comedy Hour and oodles of other fun things–We’re gearing up for an action-packed Summer Reading Program at the Hamilton Public Library! We hope you’ll join us for the Ice-Cream Social and Summer Reading Program Kick-off party on Monday, June 19, from 6-7 p.m. Come enjoy ice-cream sundaes served by the Friends of the Library while getting a sneak peek at some of the end-of- program prizes. This is the first opportunity children and teens will have to sign up for our Summer Reading Challenge and register to participate in our special summer events. Remember, children and teens who sign up to take part in our summer reading club can earn tickets throughout the summer to enter for our Big Prize Drawing in August. Many thanks to Troops Scoops and Plate and Pallet Café-Eatery for donating the ice-cream and to the Friends of the Library for hosting this fun community event!

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information, visit facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10 am to 7 pm, and Saturday, 10 am to 1 pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

