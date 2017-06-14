Brindisi Sponsors Legislation Driving Safer Travel For Babies and Infants

Crashes That Injure Kids Two & Younger Happen From Every Which Way, But Statistics Prove Babies Are Best Protected When They Face The Rear In A Car Seat

Currently, Car Seats For Infants & Babies Can Face Any Way A Parent Wants—And Most Parents Don’t Know The Best Way; Assemblyman Begins Campaign To Change The Law & Educate Parents

Brindisi: We Must Hit The Gas On Changing The Car Seat Law For Babies—Because It Will Save Precious Little Lives

With traffic accidents continuing to be the leading cause of death for children, Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi of Utica today announced he is taking action about the problem by sponsoring legislation (A.8100) to require children under the age of two who are passengers in a car to be secured in a rear-facing child restraint seat.

In 2014, there were 340 deaths and about 47,000 injuries suffered in car accidents among children under 5. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that among children age four and under, 1,329 lives were saved by the proper use of restraints between 2011 and 2015.

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi said: “I have never been in favor of unnecessary regulations because we have enough of them as it is in New York; however, New York’s traffic safety laws haven’t done enough to cut down on the number of serious injuries and deaths involving infants and toddlers. I am sure that most people would agree there are few things as important as helping to make our youngest residents’ formative years as safe as possible. Studies have shown that the risk of injury for 1-year-old children is more than five times greater if they are in a forward facing car seat. Reputable organizations like AAA and The American Academy of Pediatrics say rear-facing seats provide better support to a child’s head and therefore reduces the risk of serious injury,” Brindisi said.

Edward P. Welsh, Regional General Manager of AAA Northeast in Utica said: “AAA appreciates Assemblyman Brindisi’s leadership in support of this bill. New York State has a long history of improving legislation as societal needs evolve. The child passenger seating law needed a tune up, and we are happy Assemblyman Brindisi brought his tool kit to this issue.”

Utica resident Daniee Weaver said: “When my daughter was one month old, my family and I were hit from behind so hard that the car was totaled. It was truly traumatizing for me to think that my newborn girl could now have life-threatening injuries. After one very scary ambulance ride, and a full check up from the doctor, I was relieved to find out she was in perfect health, with no injuries of any kind. I know this happy outcome is not the case for all accidents, which is why it’s so important that we do everything we can to keep our kids safe in the car. My daughter was in a rear-facing safety seat and will remain rear facing until the weight limit on the seat is reached. I believe that this was a key reason for her lack of injuries and I support requiring rear-facing safety seats for every child.”

Brindisi says in cases where a child under two exceeds the height and weight requirements for rear-facing child restraint systems, they would be exempt from the new law and would be allowed to be placed in a front-facing car seat in the rear of the car. If signed into law, the new measure would take not take effect until November 1, 2019, giving parents and drivers adequate time to learn about it, and for manufacturers to fill the need for more rear-facing child restraint systems.

