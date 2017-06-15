John St. Denny of Bridgeport awarded St. Lawrence University summer research fellowship

John R. St. Denny of Bridgeport has been awarded a St. Lawrence University Fellowship for a summer 2017 research project.

St. Denny is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in geology. St. Denny attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School. St. Denny received the Dr. J. Mark Erickson Geology University Fellows and Daniel F. ’65 and Ann H. Sullivan Endowment for Student/Faculty Research and will be mentored by Erkan Toraman to conduct research titled “In-situ Monazite Dating of the Carthage-Colton Mylonite Zone, Adirondack Mountains, New York”.

The St. Lawrence University Fellows program aims to provide new opportunities for student intellectual growth. The program promotes close student-faculty collaboration and enables students to begin their academic research, laying the foundation for integrative, credit-bearing activity during the next academic year. Students awarded a University Fellowship will work with a faculty mentor and receive a stipend and housing allowance during the summer session.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

