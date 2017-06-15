Cazenovia Public Library to host interview with local Korean War Veteran

The Cazenovia Public Library will host a special interview with local Korean War Veteran Lieutenant Colonel Robert Clark on Friday, June 23rd at 6:00 pm in the Community Room.

Clark received a Bronze Star for his service in Korea. During the program, he will discuss his experiences and share photos from his time overseas. Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will conduct the interview as part of the ongoing veterans interview program.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 366-2453 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

