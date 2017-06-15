CTE seniors receive awards

MOBOCES hosted its first-ever senior awards ceremony on June 7 to recognize graduating seniors from its Career and Technical Education programs who are receiving awards, scholarships and special recognitions for their outstanding work.

CTE seniors have typically been recognized during the Completion Ceremonies, scheduled over three evenings next week. However, as the number of scholarships and awards presented to CTE students by community agencies, civic groups and families of former students and teachers grew, MOBOCES leaders saw a need to present those awards at their own event.

“Recognition of the value of a CTE education has been growing locally for years and each year, we recognize more and more students,” CTE Director Katie Allen said. “Having a separate ceremony helps to highlight our outstanding students and their achievements.”

This year, 29 different organizations presented awards to 47 CTE students. Those students represented eight school districts and 14 CTE programs.

New this year was a scholarship created and presented by the family of longtime MOBOCES Equine and Animal Science teacher Mary Maitland, who passed away suddenly in October. Equine student Cierra Jaquin, of Canastota, received the inaugural award, which was presented by her son, Phil Maitland, who teaches in the CTE Automotive Technology program.

The full list of CTE senior award winners

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

