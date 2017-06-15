Magee hosts Dairy Day to educate leaders on industry issues

Assembly Agriculture Chair Bill Magee (D-Nelson), in conjunction with Senate Agriculture Chair Patty Ritchie (R-Oswegatchie), hosted the annual Dairy Day Celebration at the Legislative Office Building in Albany on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The annual event helps to educate state leaders about the importance of the dairy industry in our state. The event featured leaders from the state’s dairy industry, along with samples of the many quality products produced by processors in our state.

Assemblyman Bill Magee is shown with Grace Harrigan from Clinton County, who serves as New York State Dairy Alternate State Princess, Bruce Krupke, executive vice president of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association, and Todd Kusnierz, legislative director for Senator Patty Ritchie.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

