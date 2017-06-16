State Police investigate an accidental drowning near Delta Lake State Park

UPDATED INFORMATION:

State Police would like to hear from anyone that may have witnessed the drowning incident that took place in the Delta Reservoir on Sunday evening. As we continue to investigate the incident, we are interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen the victim in distress or being helped back into the boat.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Investigator Laura Croneiser in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Marcy (315) 736-8802.

On Sunday, June 11, 2017, at approximately 6 p.m., State Police responded to a reported drowning on Delta Lake near 8794 State Route 46 in the Town of Western, Oneida County.

The victim, identified as Maryellen Hall, age 55, of Rome, was swimming in the Delta Reservoir with family members when she became distressed in the water. Family members attempted to assist her back to the boat but were unsuccessful. A passing boater was able to assist with getting Mrs. Hall into the boat and begin CPR.

Hall was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The investigation is continuing.

