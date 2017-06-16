Congratulations to the most recent graduates of Loyola University Maryland

Loyola University Maryland recognized the following students from the class of 2017 at its Commencement Exercises held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Royal Farms Arena in downtown Baltimore.

Samantha Prossner of Cazenovia received a BA degree in Communication

Erin Donlon of Manlius received a BS degree in Biology

The Commencement address at this year’s ceremony was delivered by Jesuit priest and bestselling author, Rev. James Martin, S.J. Fr. Martin is the editor of the national Catholic magazine, America, and provides commentary on issues of religion, spirituality, and social justice in many national media outlets.

