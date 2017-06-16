Fence workshop for veterans on Rome farm

Livestock Fence Building Workshop for Veterans

WHEN: Wednesday, June 28, 2017

WHERE: Three Sisters Farm, 7594 Lower Streiff Road, Rome, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. workshop with a light lunch

ADMISSION: free

If you’re interested in pursuing a livestock enterprise, a good fence is an essential tool to manage animals on the land. Join Army Veteran and beginning farmer, John Slifka of Three Sisters Farm as he teams up with Sons of the American Legion member, grass farmer, conservation professional and former fence contractor, Troy Bishopp, to show others the techniques of building long-lasting fences the first time.

This hands-on event will show veteran farmers how to use a hydraulic post driver, build braces correctly, install high tensile wire fence components, where to find resources, learn tricks of the trade and price your own job using materials that will last. In addition, fence chargers, portable fencing and pasture management strategies will be discussed in this jam-packed, practical, fun day that is sure to provide confidence to pursue your farming goals.

Event Sponsors include: The Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York, Madison and Oneida Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Bishopp Family Farm, The Cornell Small Farms Program, Tom Bryant, Stewart Shops and Lee Publications

To register or find out more information: Call Melissa Oles, Membership Coordinator for the Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York at (845) 532-6768 or e-mail at Melissa@farmvetco.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

