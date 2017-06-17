Hamilton Public Library news

Friday, June 23rd from 3-4pm – Maker Day: Rubberband Helicopters

Rubberbands, paperclips, craft sticks, masking tape, paper, and a propeller – that’s all it takes! This program is recommended for ages 5 and up. Registration is required as materials are limited to 40 participants; please call or stop by the Library to sign up. Refreshments will be provided by the friends of the Library.

Saturday, June 24th from 10am-noon – Crafternoon: Weaving Workshop

Come explore the world of weaving! Try your hand at weaving both on your own cardboard loom that you can take home and on our large community weaving loom that will be up throughout the summer. See weavings from countries throughout the world as well as different weaving loom designs. The final community weaving creation will be on display in our next community art exhibit. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Tuesday, June 27th at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Maureen Wallace. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.



Thursday, June 29th from 3-4pm – Maker Day: Musical Instruments

Make your own musical instruments! Create your own one-person band with the Summer Reading Program! Drums, jingle sticks, straw pipe flutes, and dancing ribbons. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Start off the Summer Reading Program by building your own Rubberband Helicopter on Friday, June 23 rd , from 3pm to 4pm! Rubberbands, paperclips, craft sticks, masking tape, paper, and a propeller – that’s all it takes! This program is recommended for ages 5 and up. Registration is required as materials are limited to 40 participants; please call or stop by the Library to sign up.

The Summer Reading Program will explore the world of weaving this year! Join us for a “crafternoon” weaving workshop on Saturday, June 24 th , from 10am to noon. Try your hand at weaving both on your own cardboard loom that you can take home and on our large community weaving loom that will be up throughout the summer. See weavings from countries throughout the world as well as different weaving loom designs. The final community weaving creation will be on display in our next community art exhibit.

Join us on Thursday, June 29 th , from 3pm to 4pm for a special “Maker Day” to make your own musical instruments! Create your own one-person band with the Summer Reading Program! Drums, jingle sticks, straw pipe flutes, and dancing ribbons.

Refreshments for these Summer Reading Program events will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information, visit facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

