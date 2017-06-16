Cazenovia Public Library to lead annual Teddy Bear Parade

Kick off the month of July with a unique village tradition designed specifically for kids! The Cazenovia Public Library and Cazenovia Children’s House, Inc. will sponsor the beloved annual Teddy Bear Parade on Saturday, July 1, at 10:00 am.

Children of all ages, their teddy bears, and their families will gather at Memorial Park (behind the Farmer’s Market) for a simple craft. As a group, we will then march down the Albany Street sidewalk to the Library lawn for animal crackers, lemonade, and activities. In the case of rain, the festivities will be relocated to the Library Community Room.

Families are invited to adorn their wagons, strollers, tricycles, and teddy bears with festive Independence Day decorations. Feel free to bring a percussion instrument of your own.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on this program or other Library events, call 315-655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

