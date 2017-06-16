Red Cross Blood Drive stops at the OPL June 28

Blood donors can help alleviate the severe blood shortage in New York hospitals by coming to Oneida Public Library on Wednesday, June 28, between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. for the American Red Cross Blood Drive being held there.

The OPL at 220 Broad St. in Oneida is cooperating with the American Red Cross by providing space and refreshments for donors. To schedule an appointment or to find out more about the procedure, potential donors should call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit its web site at redcrossblood.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

