Equal Rights Right Here

The Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark, Peterboro, is proud to be the first site in the Equal Rights Right Here I Love New York campaign to receive a photo frame through which visitors may take their photograph, supporting equal rights in New York state.

The photo frame is situated in the Land Office near a life-sized portrait of Gerrit Smith. Equal Rights. Right Here: A Guide to New York State’s Equal Rights Destinations, a new publication from I LOVE NEW YORK will be distributed to persons visiting the Equal Rights campaign.

Accompanying the Equal Rights display in the Land Office of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark is an exhibit in estate Carriage Barn from the John Brown Lives Project in Lake Placid.

The exhibit explains Gerrit Smith’s 1846 gift of 40 acres of land to each of 3000 black men in order to assure voting rights, describes the persons who moved to the Adirondack area to work their land, and describes the ongoing archeological work at the site of the 120,000 acres that came to be known as Timbuctoo.

The traveling exhibit Dreaming of Timbuctoo opened Saturday June 10, the first day of the 25th annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend. The last day of the exhibit will be August 6. The Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 12- 4 pm June 20 – August 6, and is located at 5304 Oxbow Road, Peterboro.

As of June 19, the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will be open Saturdays through Thursdays from 1 pm to 5 pm until Sunday, August 6, at which time the museum will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 5 pm. The Hall of Fame is located at 5255 Pleasant Valley Road, Peterboro.

The Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark is a site on the Network to Freedom (national Underground Railroad trail) and has a National Park Service passport stamp for the trail. Both GSENHL and NAHOF are on the Heritage NY Underground Railroad Trail, a program of the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, and are founding members of the Underground Railroad Consortium of New York State.

For more information, appointments, and tours: www.PeterboroNY.org and 315-380- 8828.

