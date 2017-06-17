OPL art workshop moves outdoors in July

Oneida Public Library has engaged the intrepid artist and teacher Carol Cotten to follow the trail of the French Impressionists in a free weekly Art Workshop en plein air for adults on Wednesday mornings, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, July 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Cotten will be meeting students in scenic spots in the Greater Oneida area and guiding them in observing, sketching and painting in pastels and watercolors. In case of rain, the class will meet in the library.

Cotten, who retired from teaching art in the Camden Central School District in 2004, has been conducting art workshops for children and adults at the OPL since 2005. She has exhibited her own art, especially her watercolors, at many small regional galleries and libraries, including the OPL.

Interested adults must register at the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., for the class. Registered students will receive a list of Workshop en plein air locations, directions and a list of recommended art supplies and accessories for outdoor painting.

For more information, call the OPL at (315) 363-3050.

