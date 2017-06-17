 
Spring 2017 President’s List Announced at SUNY Canton

SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran celebrates the college’s top scholars of the sping 2017 semester.

“These students have demonstrated a great commitment to their academic studies and we are all proud of their accomplishments,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran.

To receive President’s List honors, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Among those who received President’s List Honors are:

  • Elizabeth LaSalle, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Canastota.
  • Andrew M. Kirsch, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Chittenango.
  • Virginia Reneau, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Kirkville.
  • Cassandra L. Beckley, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Syracuse.
