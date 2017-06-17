Second Madison County Worksite Wellness Coalition Meeting Held

The Madison County Rural Health Council recently convened the second Madison County Worksite Wellness Coalition meeting at SUNY Morrisville. 30 people from businesses in Madison County, both small and large, were in attendance.

The meeting focused on the 2nd NYS Prevention Agenda Priority of the Madison County Community Health Assessment Update to improve the rate of healthy weight adults in Madison County. In a 2014 survey, NY State determined that the rate of obesity in adults was 31.5% in Madison County compared to the state rate of 24.9%.

The goal of the Madison County Worksite Wellness Coalition is to positively impact that rate by creating opportunities for employers to develop or enhance their employee wellness programs. Ultimately, this will effect change on the health and wellness of our county’s residents through networking and ongoing communication about wellness ideas and best practices.

Local employers shared their wellness program ideas, knowledge and expertise with the group. Some ideas included, healthy meeting policies, wellness incentive programs, walking meetings and Lunch and Learns. This also offered the chance for attendees to exchange ideas, build partnerships and create a greater awareness of how good nutrition and physical activities can be integrated in the workplace.

Speakers included: Aimee Walrath, HR Specialist from HP Hood in Oneida, Hilary Hext Training Coordinator from Marquardt Switches, Pat Salzer, Workplace Wellness Consultant from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Sue Casanova, Community Engagement Coordinator from BRiDGES Tobacco Prevention, Amy Ryan, Director of Benefits & Employee Wellness from Colgate University and Aerik Radley, Digital Marketing & Community Engagement from Fleet Feet Syracuse.

Health and wellness vendors were available at the event to offer services and share information including, Kelly’s Choice Nutritional Company, Fidelis Care, United Healthcare, Cancer Services, Positive Path Nutrition and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Lastly, The Madison County Rural Health Council offered coalition members the opportunity to apply for a Worksite Wellness Project Grant. The winner(s) will be selected based on innovation, impact on employees and how it addresses reducing the rate of obesity in Madison County. Award recipients will be notified by July 28, 2017.

Our next Worksite Wellness Coalition meeting is scheduled for Fall 2017. For more information on the Madison County Worksite Wellness Coalition and to join our efforts of improving the health of Madison County residents, contact Madison County Rural Health Council at 315-726-4869 or 315-400-7331 or henry.s@mcruralhealthcouncil.org.

