ADDITIONS: Siena College Dean’s List, Spring 2017

Siena College names students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Amanda Hoyt: Manlius

Jessica Palmiero: Manlius

