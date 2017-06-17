Oneida’s Kelly Downes graduates from Emerson College in Boston

Kelly Downes of Oneida graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre and Performance at Emerson College’s 137th commencement ceremony, held on May 14, 2017.

Approximately 975 bachelor’s degrees were conferred during the undergraduate exercises and nearly 270 master’s degrees were conferred during the graduate exercises.

Bestselling novelist and TV writer Dennis Lehane received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and delievered the undergraduate commencement address. Associate Professor Emeritus John Dennis Anderson, who retired last summer after teaching in Emerson’s Communication Studies Department for 27 years, gave the graduate address. Also awarded with honorary degrees were civil rights advocate Anita Hill, Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough, and 2016 MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant” winner and poet Claudia Rankine.

