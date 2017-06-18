Fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Camillus

State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 174 north of Forward Road in the Town of Camillus.

On Saturday, June 17, 2017 at approximately 11:45 a.m., a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Mark D. Edmonds, age 67 from Hayden Road in Marietta, was traveling north on State Route 174 with several other motorcycles when he veered off the eastside shoulder of the roadway and struck a guard rail. Edmonds was ejected from the motorcycle.

Several witnesses stopped to assist and began CPR. Mr. Edmonds was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

