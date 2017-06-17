«  
PAC 99 schedule for week of June 18, 2017

Monday, June 19

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Peterboro Civil War Weekend: Opening Memorial 2017
  • 9:20 a.m., 2:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.: Peterboro Civil War Weekend: Dr. Norman K. Dann, Ph.D., “The Connection of John Brown with Gerrit Smith”
  • 10:11 a.m., 3:11 p.m. and 8:11 p.m.: Peterboro Civil War Weekend: “The Secret Six and Madison County in the Civil War” with Matthew Urtz, Madison County Historian

Tuesday, June 20

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota International Boxing Hall of Fame Parade 2017
  • 10:38 a.m., 3:38 p.m. and 8:38 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of June 12

Wednesday, June 21

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting of June 13
  • 10:11 a.m., 3:11 p.m. and 8:11 p.m.: Canastota Schools Board of Education Meeting of June 13

Thursday, June 22

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Why Baptism?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: ”Coffee at Chittenango Landing” David Babson, Professional Archeologist on Chittenango Landing #1 on Clinton’s Ditch
  • 9:56 a.m., 2:56 p.m. and 7:56 p.m.: CMS and You: “LGBTQ Health”
  • 10:32 a.m., 3:32 p.m. and 8:32 p.m.: Oneida Elk’s Lodge #767 Flag Day Ceremony and Essay Contest Winners, 2017

Saturday, June 24

  • LIVE at 10 a.m. – Oneida High School Graduation Exercises 2017
