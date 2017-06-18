Mohawk Valley Nine promise support for Vernon Downs

The Mohawk Valley Nine, a bipartisan coalition of state legislators representing Herkimer, Madison and Oneida counties, today voiced their strong support for Vernon Downs. Following a meeting of the Mohawk Valley Nine to discuss end of session priorities, the delegation released a statement pledging to work together to save Vernon Downs.

“Vernon Downs is a Mohawk Valley fixture employing 300 people, supporting surrounding businesses, and bolstering our state’s equine industry, while at the same time contributing $12 million a year to help educate our public school students. Supporting Vernon Downs is critically important for our region. As we head down the final stretch of the legislative session, we are strongly advocating that action be taken before we recess next week to save this anchor employer and provide financial stability going forward.”

The Mohawk Valley Nine is comprised of delegation co-chairmen Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I/Ref – Oneonta) and Assemblyman Bill Magee (D – Nelson), Senator Joseph A. Griffo (R – Rome), Senator David J. Valesky (D – Oneida), Senator Jim Tedisco (R/C/I/Ref – Glenville), Assemblyman Marc Butler (R/C/I – Newport), Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R/C/I – Black River), Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi (D – Utica), and Assemblyman Brian Miller (R/I – New Hartford).

Assemblyman Miller represents the 101st District consisting of parts of Delaware, Herkimer, Oneida, Orange, Otsego, Sullivan and Ulster counties. For more information, please visit Assemblyman Miller’sOfficial Website.

