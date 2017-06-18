Jefferson County couple arrested on endangering the welfare of a child

State Police in Alexandria Bay arrested Dominic M. Cappuccetti, 52; and Heather M. Bartlett, 44, from Redwood, for endangering the welfare of a child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

They are both accused of allowing their 9-year-old son to miss 46 full days of school and be tardy for 30 days during the 2016-2017 school year. Out of the 30 tardy days, 26 were unexcused. They were both issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Alexandria Court.

Cappuccetti was also wanted by Watertown City PD on an arrest warrant for Petit Larceny. He was turned over to the Watertown PD without incident. Both were issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Alexandria Court and are scheduled to appear on June 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Child Protective Services.

