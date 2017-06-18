SUNY Geneseo announces dean’s list for spring semester 2017

The State University of New York at Geneseo has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester 2017. To be on the list, a student must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Dean’s list honorees from this area include:
- Rachel Coons from Oneida
- Andrew Palmer from Oneida
- Josephine Chiarello from New Woodstock
- Christopher Callery from Manlius
- Rachael Natoli from Manlius
- Katherine Roche from Manlius
- Kimberly Ward from Manlius
- William Blanding from Chittenango
- Swarnima Das from Chittenango
- Amara Kattrein from Chittenango
- Ethan Turner from Chittenango
- Dana Carmeli from Cazenovia
- Mays Kiernan from Cazenovia
- Kyle McGovern from Canastota
