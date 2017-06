Siena College announces dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester

Siena College names students to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Simon Bruno of Cazenovia

Andrew Harrison of North Brookfield

Felicia Peterson of Bridgeport

Elijah Sullivan of Oneida

